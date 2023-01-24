MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-Most boat traffic has ceased for the season, but major ports still need to be kept open and free of ice.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Department is asking people and fishermen to stay away from the area of North Shore Marine in Escanaba. The ice-breaking tug Erika Kobasic will be clearing ice from the waters adjacent to the shipyard. The Kobasic, built in 1939, is one of the oldest operating tugs operating in Northern Lake Michigan. The Kobasic will be working in Escanaba until Thursday morning.