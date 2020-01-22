Ice rescue in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to use extreme caution when going out on the ice.

This after a 17-year-old boy had to be rescued from ice that was cracking on Munising Bay as he was trying to get back to shore.

It happened tonight just before 9:30. Munising City Police responded and saw the teen standing on the ice about 50 feet east of the Munising City Dock.

The Alger County Rescue 21 team was able to get the boy by using the Rapid Deployment Craft.

The boy was treated for low body temperature.

