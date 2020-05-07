Ideas for Mother’s Day during the COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You may have seen people reminding other’s on social media that children will not be bringing homemade crafts home for mom from school this year.

With many business slowly starting to reopen, there is still time get something special.

“Mother’s Day is our single busiest day of the year,” said Sam Nagelkirk, Owner, Nagelkirk Gardens. “So every staff member is scheduled. So we’re definitely geared up. We’ve been selling a lot of gift certificates just so all you mommas can come in and pick their own stuff later.”

Nagelkirk Gardens in Harvey has been re-opened since May 1st.

“We are certainly practicing all of the safe methods like social distancing, we take our staff’s temperatures every morning when they come in to start their shift,” said Nagelkirk. “They wear masks. We have hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, Clorox surface cleaner at every station. The biggest challenge that we have seen is in our supply lines. Like some of the things that we ordered last fall taking longer to arrive. For the most part, our greenhouses are full. I’ve got truckloads coming in every week.”

Nagelkirk Gardens is located at 1060 M-28 East in Harvey and open everyday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you’re looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, you can do that too. Stores like Sayklly’s The Candy Store in Marquette Township opened up this week for curbside assistance.

“We had to shut down during Easter and Easter is our busiest holiday so that was kind of a bummer. I was well stocked and well staffed and I felt really bad letting the girls all go. So I wanted to get the girls back to work and I just know that community missed not having Sayklly’s here.”

Sayklly’s says the response so far has been great.

“They’re very happy. Everyone that’s called has been dying to get their hands on some chocolate. So they are very happy that they were able to call and place and order. A lot of people calling for Mother’s Day with Mother’s Day coming this weekend, they want to put together a special package for their moms.”

Sayklly’s The Candy Store is located at 609 County Road HQ and are available from noon to 5:00 p.m. for curbside assistance. Their phone number is (906) 273-2595.

Besides a gift, there is also the question of what activities to do on that day. Mill Creek Senior Living Community in Marquette is inviting the public to a car parade for their residents on Sunday at 2 p.m. to drop by and say hello.

“Typically, historically we’ve had a really beautiful event, a Mother’s Day tea and we invite all of our residents families to come in. So obviously we can’t do that this year and at this point every one just needs some extra TLC.”

After seeing it successful at other nursing homes, Mill Creek encourages people to decorate their car, honk their horns and wave to residents.

“Everybody is just so desperate for any kind of human interaction. If you wanted to make an easy way to make someone’s day, just drive through Mill Creek’s community on Sunday.”

Mill Creek is located at 1600 Mill Creek Court in Marquette. For more information about the car parade, click here.