FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin.

According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.

K9 Kamo from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office

During the traffic stop, the deputy utilized his K9 partner Kamo and obtained probable cause to search the vehicle. As a result, the search yielded 7,095 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $260,000.

As a result, 69-year-old Sulstine Brown-Robinson and 47-year-old Tony T. Wooden, both from Chicago, were taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams).

Both are expected to make their initial court appearances on January 26, 2023.

No additional details were provided.