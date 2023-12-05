HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — A staff shortage has temporarily stopped deliveries to seniors from Meals on Wheels, according to a release from the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation.

We’re told this comes after nearly half of the program’s staff has become ill with COVID-19 or are experiencing similar symptoms.

Homebound community members who receive meals will receive their normal hot meal today and additional meals to get them through the end of the week.

Program Director Kathleen Harter said, “we know how important the daily visit from our caring staff is, but we know it’s even more important to make sure everyone stays healthy.”

The organization plans to continue regular deliveries on Monday. Anyone with questions is asked to call (906) 483-1155 or email mealsonwheels@coppershores.org.