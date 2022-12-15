MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about a suspicious vehicle in the area, which was gone when officers arrived at the scene.

Officers say that after getting the license plate number of the vehicle, they discovered that it was registered to Cody Huebner, a 32-year-old from Shawano who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest.

Shortly after, officers spotted the vehicle in the Save More parking lot and attempted to make contact with Huebner as he reentered his vehicle.

The release states that Huebner got away and reportedly attempted to lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Highway 51, however, Huebner crashed his vehicle in the Hazelhurst area and ran on foot into the woods.

After crashing his vehicle, Huebner allegedly pointed a handgun in the direction of one of the pursuing officers, stating that he was “not going back to jail.”

Officers say that after attempting to enter a home, Huebner found keys in an unlocked vehicle in a driveway, fleeing the neighborhood. While driving away, Huebner reportedly hit one of the deputies, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

After leaving the Hazelhurst area, an eight-mile high-speed chase began, with speeds reaching 80 mph on icy roads.

Following the pursuit, Huebner left the car and escaped into the woods near Little Bearskin Lake, leading to a roughly two-hour search. Officers were able to locate and arrest Huebner in the area of South Shore Road and Pollnow Road in the town of Cassian.

The 32-year-old from Shawano was taken to the Oneida County Jail, and will have charges relating to this incident filed in the near future, officers say.

Assisting law enforcement agencies included:

Minocqua Police Department

Woodruff Police Department

Rhinelander Police Department

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Oneida County Emergency Services

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

No one was seriously injured during this incident. Local 5 will continue to update this story when new information is provided.