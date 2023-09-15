GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Since 1986, no Irish-born individual has kicked a football in an NFL game, with the last being Neil O’Donoghue, but that changed on Sunday.

When Packers rookie Daniel Whelan skied a punt into the Chicago sky, he etched his name in the history books among those from his country.

His journey to the NFL didn’t come without adversity. From adjusting to the weather of Palm Springs, California, to folding towels at a hotel and spa with his mom after his punting career came to a close at UC Davis, Whelan discusses the path to becoming the lone punter in Green Bay.