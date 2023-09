GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As one of the most seasoned players on the Packers, defensive lineman Kenny Clark discusses the noise surrounding last year’s struggles, this season’s expectations and how he wants to build on his role as a leader for such a young group.

Clark was drafted in the first round back in 2016 and as a Packer, the lineman has accumulated over 300 tackles and nearly 27 sacks.