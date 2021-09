Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 34-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A screenshot of a misspelled Indiana University football jersey is being passed around the internet as many chime in to poke fun at the blunder.

Ahead of IU’s matchup with Iowa Saturday, the jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read, “Indinia.”

OUR Indinia Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/CAPb4Keenm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

And that wasn’t the only mistake IU made that day. Michael Penix Jr. threw two first-half interceptions that were returned for touchdowns as No. 18 Iowa beat No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday.