Informational meetings about Marquette County Cub Scout Packs

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Cub Scout Packs in the U.P. are now welcoming both boys and girls.

Children kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome to join the program but everyone in the family can be involved.

District Director Patrick O’Brien says, “Cub Scouts is that one activity that

parents get to do with their children as a family.”



There will be several informational session in Marquette County so people can get their questions answered and register their sons and/or daughters for Cub Scouts.

Times and locations are listed below.



— Marquette Pack 3395: Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church



— Ishpeming Pack 3321: Two Locations to choose from on Thursday, September 12, 6-7: p.m. at Aspen Ridge Elementary & 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Birchview Elementary

— Marquette Pack 3308: Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Father Marquette Academy



— KI Sawyer Pack 3350: Monday, September 16, at 6 p.m. at KI Sawyer Elementary School



— Gwinn Pack 3333: Wednesday, October 2nd at 5-7 p.m. at Gwinn United Methodist Church



Girls started to join Cub Scouts last year. Cub Scout dad and leader Mike VanHandel says, “Our daughter joined the Pack. She gets so excited about it and it’s fun to watch her doing the things that we haven’t been able to find the equivalent opportunity elsewhere.”