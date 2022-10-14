WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.

Lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Troopers report the truck, with the boom arm extended, hit the overpass and rolled onto its side, injuring the driver. There is no word on the driver’s condition at this time.

Following the crash, a second vehicle was hit by debris from the bridge causing minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Wisconsin State Patrol – Deforest Post.