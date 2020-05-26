Inmate at Marquette County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday about an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19. The person was not from the area said they may have had contact with someone who had the virus in Wisconsin.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was brought to the jail early Friday Morning by Michigan State Police. At the time the person was screened and did not show any symptoms. The inmate then reported they may have had contact with someone who had the virus in Wisconsin. Marquette County Jail officials then followed protocol to isolate the person from the general population and was given a COVID-19 test. Approximately 24 hours later, those results came back positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Office then outlined the protocols they established and have been following since early in the pandemic. When a person is brought to the jail, they are not immediately put in with the general population of inmates. Staff minimally wear masks and gloves during booking. Each inmate is asked a series of questions related to health, travel, and contact(s) with others with COVID-19.

Before an inmate is put into contact with the rest of the population, they are kept in a separate area with its own air handling equipment. They are kept there for 14 days before either being released on bond or put into contact with other inmates.

In this case, the person was released on bond and is self-isolating. The Marquette County Health Department is working with the Sheriff’s office regarding the individual. The person was never in contact with the rest of the jail population and had been isolated since comingin.

Jail staff that had any contact with the inmate have been tested and so far all the tests have been negative. More testing will be done in the next week.