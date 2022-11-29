MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that Innovate Marquette SmartZone (Innovate Marquette), as well as three project partners in Northern Michigan University (NMU), Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP), and Michigan Works!, have been awarded a $700,000 Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant. The grant funds will be used to support the creation and management of the Marquette Outdoor Venture (MOV) Innovation Center.

Innovate Marquette included the following about plans for the MOV Innovation Center in a release:

The MOV Innovation Center will exist as an ecosystem of support to diversify and strengthen the rural regional economy by leveraging assets, increasing collaboration, and accelerating the growth of small businesses and jobs in the emerging industry cluster of outdoor recreation innovation, focused on innovative products, mobility/limited mobility, and smart connected platforms/systems.

Partners in the project are working together to implement four strategies:

Provide education, outreach, and investment programming for outdoor recreation innovation entrepreneurs.

Develop a Makerspace (Protolab) for entrepreneurs in outdoor recreation access and mobility products.

Establish a talent pipeline via education and training pathways for high quality, new economy outdoor recreation jobs.

Augment the Innovate Marquette accelerator and incubator programs to promote outdoor recreation innovation and connect entrepreneurs to venture capital.

“USDA Rural Development is always seeking new partners to help foster innovation and growth,” said Brandon Fewins, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Michigan. “This represents a tremendous opportunity for entrepreneurs in the Marquette area.”

Innovate Marquette says the MOV Innovation Center will utilize the area’s natural resources and four-season recreational assets, as well as resources in manufacturing and innovation, postsecondary education, existing broadband infrastructure, and digital economy foundation to focus on an industry cluster in outdoor recreation innovation, with a focus on mobility, limited mobility, and smart connected platforms and systems.

According to a report cited by Innovate Marquette, the industry is on the upswing in Marquette County, with outdoor recreation spending hitting $2.9 million in 2020, while recreational vehicles and fees spending posted another $2.5 million.

Funding from the $700,000 USDA grant is composed of $555,000 federal monies and a $145,000 local match coming from Innovate Marquette and program partners.

Innovate Marquette’s partners each added the following regarding the awarded funding:

NMU:

As a comprehensive rural-serving university in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Northern Michigan University values the important responsibility of partnership and collaboration in support of our community’s prosperity. This grant partnership will accelerate student experiential learning through a new mobile outreach initiative of the university’s Invent@NMU program, an innovative model for assisting entrepreneurs in bringing new ideas to market. It will also support the Sustainability Hub for Innovation and the Environment’s (“SHINE”) efforts to provide applied learning experiences and interdisciplinary credentials relevant for outdoor industry careers. (quote attributed to David Nyberg, Executive Director, Business Engagement and Economic Development, Northern Michigan University)

LSCP:

The natural beauty we find ourselves surrounded by here in Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula overall has always been an incredible asset from an economic standpoint. The MOV Innovation Center will help turn ideas into reality, tapping into our legacy of innovation, manufacturing, and outdoors expertise in the region. The LSCP is honored to be part of this collaborative effort, working along our local and regional partners. It is especially exciting to see this USDA grant be awarded at a time when the State of Michigan is also showing significant interest in the outdoor recreation industry and our regional economic development goals to develop this cluster. (quote attributed to Christopher Germain, Chief Executive Officer, Lake Superior Community Partnership)

Michigan Works!:

From the Porcupine Mountains to the Hiawatha National Forest, the Upper Peninsula is brimming with opportunities for outdoor recreation. We live, work, and play in one of the most ecologically and geographically diverse regions in Michigan. At Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, we support all sectors of the workforce, including outdoor recreation. We leverage our expertise and relationships to create talent pipelines, and we support job seekers and employers with our comprehensive programs and services. We are excited about the potential impact of this grant and look forward to collaborating with our partners to grow the outdoor recreation sector and boost regional economic development. (quote attributed to Bill Raymond, CEO, U.P. Michigan Works!)

