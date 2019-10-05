Input wanted for Oman Creek boating access site

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — Feedback is needed for proposed design and funding options for the Oman Creek boating access site. It’s located on Lake Superior at Little Girls Point in Gogebic County.

According to the Michigan DNR, the project will enhance public access and better control shoreline erosion. The $170,000 design will result in the building of a structure that will help interrupt the movement of shoreline sediments. Plus, it reduces the amount of dredging that would need to be done to keep the boating access site available to the public.

The public meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Lindquist Center at Gogebic Community College, located at E-4946 Jackson Road in Ironwood.

There will be a short presentation by DNR personnel followed by a chance for people to give their feedback during a public comment period.

“Our hope is to gauge public opinion on future investment at the Oman Creek boating access site,” said Eric Cadeau, DNR regional field planner. “Staff will present the preferred design alternative and discuss the design challenges that were encountered. We’ll also ask the public what the most important investment opportunities are at the site. Gathering this input from boaters, anglers, residents and others is critical to the design and funding prioritization process.”

The planning, design and construction for this project will be funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund derived from boat registration fees and Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation, and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities. Additional funding is provided through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sport Fish Restoration Program.

For more information on the project, contact Mike Knack, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park supervisor, at 906-885-5277 or KnackM@michigan.gov or Eric Cadeau, DNR regional field planner, 906-353-6651 or CadeauE@michigan.gov.