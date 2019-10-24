Inside look at this year’s Rocky Horror Picture Show production in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The cult classic is back at the Masonic Center for its 21st annual production.

Rocky Horror Picture Show’s opening night is tomorrow, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Red Room of the Masonic building.

The show is co-directed by Lucas Wickstrom and Aléx Cowles.

The comedy/horror/musical follows the story of a couple, Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, who get a flat tire outside of a mysterious castle. Here is where they meet some…interesting characters.

Lilith Kontos plays Rocky Horror herself and said the show is very audience interactive.

“[Rocky Horror Picture Show] is this huge cult classic. There is dancing and singing along. There are callbacks and props that get thrown and all sorts of good stuff that the audience can look forward to. There is usually a bunch of people that show up in costume and dress up to come [to the show]. So it is super fun and the quintessential Halloween activity,” said Kontos.

The main themes of the show are freedom, sexuality, and self- discovery; which is why there was a big push for this year’s production to include local drag queens and playing gender dynamics.

Aiden Pietila gets to show off their tapping skills as this year’s Columbia.

“My favorite part is getting to tap dance or the Time Warp. It is everyone’s stereotypical favorite. It gets the audience up and dancing and also I get to show off a little bit of my tap skills,” said Pietila.

There will be six performances of the show.

You can click here for more information.