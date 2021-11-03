Inside Skinny: NFL approves potential Packers stock sale, fans react

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL has approved the Green Bay Packers to hold a stock sale.

It would be the sixth time in franchise history that the Packers held a stock sale if the team moves forward. Green Bay still has some hurdles to work through before going through with it.

“Should we proceed with an offering, we would also have to take regulatory steps and other actions. We are exploring such steps and intend to keep our fans informed of further developments when we are able”, said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

During the last stock sale in 2011, the Packers were able to raise over $67 million to help improve Lambeau Field.

Fans have been weighing in all throughout social media about the potential to buy stock into their favorite team.

In this week’s ‘Inside Skinny’, Sports Reporter Kyle Malzhan caught up with one die-hard Packers fan from New York who’s excited about the potential opportunity ahead.