Intense weekend search but no sign of missing Detroit woman

News
Posted: / Updated:
Michigan -9208145166411610290

HONOR, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman remains missing after a weekend search with police, dogs and volunteers in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Adrienne Quintal’s family says trail dogs picked up her scent but cadaver dogs did not. A sister, Jenny Bryson, says the search will resume at some point but weather will be a key factor.

The 47-year-old Quintal was reported missing in October from a family cabin in Benzie County, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City. Sheriff Ted Schendel says it’s a rough “swampy area.” There is a $10,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Future of Prosthetics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Prosthetics"

9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"