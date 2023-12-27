Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least six Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities said Wednesday. The Israeli military also expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.

Residents reported shelling and airstrikes in the tiny, cramped enclave, including the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the southern city of Khan Younis and the southern town of Rafah, where tens of thousands have sought refuge in recent weeks. Much of northern Gaza was pounded to rubble weeks ago.

More than 20,900 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.

About 1,200 people were killed after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, with around 240 people taken hostage. Israel says it aims to free the more than 100 hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

Currently:

— The U.N. appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator.

— An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general.

— Biden orders strikes on an Iranian-aligned group after three U.S. troops are wounded in drone attack in Iraq.

Here’s what’s happening in the war:

HAMAS IN A SPAT WITH IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD SPOKESMAN

BEIRUT — A spokesman for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed Wednesday that the deadly Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 was launched in retaliation for the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. Hamas promptly denied the claim, in a rare public spat between the Palestinian militant group and its main sponsor.

The paramilitary guard’s spokesman Ramezan Sharif made the comments at a news conference where he threatened retaliation for the killing of another top Iranian military figure, Gen. Razi Mousavi, who was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on Monday.

On Wednesday, hundreds of mourners processed through the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala with Mousavi’s body. It is an Iranian tradition to take the bodies of prominent figures to the shrines of Shiite saints before being repatriated for burial.

Sharif said that the Oct. 7 attack — in which some 1,200 people were killed in Israel and 240 taken hostage — was “one of the acts of revenge by the resistance front against the U.S. and the Zionists for the assassination of the martyr Soleimani.”

Hamas in a statement denied Sharif’s characterization and said the Oct. 7 operation was launched in response to threats to the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and to the “Zionist occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and our holy sites.”

Iranian and Hamas officials have previously denied that Iran ordered or played a role in planning the incursion. Hamas officials have pushed — sometimes publicly — for Iran and affiliated militant groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, to intervene more forcefully against Israel in the ensuing war, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, in the Gaza enclave.

ERDOGAN COMPARES NETANYAHU TO HITLER

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intensified his criticism of Israel on Wednesday, comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

In a speech at an award ceremony, Erdogan also suggested that the United States was complicit in the deaths of 20,000 people in Gaza, for “supporting” Israel.

“We watched Israel’s Nazi camps in the stadiums, right?” Erdogan said in reference to a video aired on Turkish televisions that appeared to show Israeli soldiers rounding up half-naked men in a stadium in Gaza. “What is this? Remember they used to talk about Hitler in a weird way? How are you different than Hitler?”

Erdogan continued: “They will make us long for Hitler. Is there anything different in Netanyahu’s actions compared to Hitler’s?”

The Turkish leader went on to say that Netanyahu was receiving “all kinds of support” from the United States.

“And with all this support, what did they do to more than 20,000 Gazans? They killed them,” he said.

One of Israel’s most vocal critics, Erdogan has previously referred to Netanyahu as “the butcher of Gaza,” accused him of actions amounting to “genocide” and called for him to be prosecuted by an international war crimes tribunal.

ONE HEZBOLLAH FIGHTER, 2 CIVILIANS REPORTED DEAD IN ISRAELI STRIKE

BINT JBEIL, Lebanon — One Hezbollah fighter and two civilians, a newlywed couple, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a family-owned residential building in south Lebanon, residents and state media said Wednesday.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli airstrike hit the building in the center of Bint Jbeil, about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the border, late Tuesday night. Rescue teams pulled the bodies of Ibrahim Bazzi, his wife, Shorouk Hammoud, and Ibrahim’s brother, Ali Bazzi, from the rubble, the agency reported. Another member of the family was wounded.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has been clashing with Israeli forces on the border near-daily since Oct. 8, announced Ali Bazzi’s death as a “martyr on the road to Jerusalem,” as it typically does when one of its fighters is killed. The group did not claim Ibrahim Bazzi. Family members in the village told The Associated Press that he was a civilian.

A cousin of the brothers, Hashem Bazzi, said Ibrahim had been living in Australia for the past three years and had returned to Lebanon a few days earlier to bring Shorouk back with him. The couple married a year ago, he said. Afaf Bazzi, the mother of the brothers, said Ibrahim had come after his wife received the visa allowing her to travel to Australia with him.

The Israeli military did not have immediate comment on the incident. Chief military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Wednersday Hezbollah is “trying to drag” Lebanon and the entire region into an “unneccessary” war, and the Israeli military is responding to attacks by targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

More than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in the clashes, most of them fighters with Hezbollah and allied groups, but also including at least 19 civilians, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

ISRAELI FORCES KILL AT LEAST 6 PALESTINIANS IN A RAID IN THE WEST BANK

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israel’s forces raided a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, killing at least six Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities said early Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, an Israeli drone strike hit a group of Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp next to the town of Tulkarem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said six bodies have been brought to the Thabet Thabet hospital. The Palestinian Red Crescent accused Israeli forces of disrupting ambulances transporting the dead and wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war started Oct. 7. At least 310 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to the health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.