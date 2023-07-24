TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police said Monday that they have arrested a man on suspicion of slashing three people on a train in western Japan.

The 37-year-old suspect was carrying three knives, including two in each hand, when he was arrested on the platform of Rinku Town station in Osaka, western Japan, immediately after the alleged attack Sunday, according to police in Izumisano City.

The injured — a train conductor in his 20s and two male passengers aged 23 and 79 — were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

After an emergency call from another passenger, four police rushed to the station just after the train arrived and the suspect holding the knives got off.

The suspect ignored police order to drop the knives. One officer knocked down the weapons with a stick and officers seized him, police said.

The suspect told investigators that he had “trouble” with passengers. Victims said they were suddenly attacked, police said, adding that they are still investigationg the motives.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan. The country has strict gun control laws and only a handful of gun-related crimes annually. But in recent years, there have been some high-profile cases involving random knifings on subways and arson attacks, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Train operators in major cities have been stepping up safety measures, including installing security cameras on train cars and conducting more frequent drills among station staff.