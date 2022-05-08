LONDON (AP) — Britain will provide an extra 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military support to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russian forces, officials said Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders from other Group of Seven countries are expected to hold online talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss the further support.

The meeting is partly meant to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945.

The funding, which comes from British government reserves, includes 300 million pounds of military kit promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week, such as radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night vision devices.

Britain’s government said it is the highest rate of U.K. military spending on a conflict since Iraq and Afghanistan.

Officials said Johnson will meet with British arms companies later this month to discuss increasing production in response to the demand created by the conflict in Ukraine.

Johnson said Britain’s aid to Ukraine will also help boost the U.K. defense economy.

Britain has already committed to about 1.5 billion pounds for Ukraine, including humanitarian aid and loan guarantees.

Also Sunday, Croatia’s prime minister visited Ukraine following reports that a Croatian citizen fighting in Mariupol was captured by Russian forces.

The Croatian government said in a statement that the visit by Andrej Plenkovic presented “an expression of solidarity and support” with the Ukrainian leadership and the people.

“Croatia knows what it is like to be under a military aggression and it continues to offer political, diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, technical and any other possible assistance to Ukraine,” said the statement.

Plenkovic met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. The delegation included the Croatian ambassador in Ukraine who will remain at the embassy in Kyiv.