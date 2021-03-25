Toll adjustment at Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge starts April 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Effective Thursday, April 1, tolls will lower for travelers paying in Canadian dollars.

The change is due to the current value of the Canadian dollar and mandated exchange reviews conducted by bridge officials twice a year. The U.S. fare will remain at $4. The commercial tolls paid in Canadian dollars will decrease from $6.85 per axle to $6.50. Commercial rates in the U.S. will remain at $5. Candian currency full-fare auto rates will be decreased from $5.50 to $5.20.

Canadian dollar rates fluctuate up and down every six months depending on the average six-month exchange rate. To maintain compliance with the bridge authority’s joint Canada/U.S. operating agreement, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) reviews and adjusts the rates each April and October.

During the border closure, balances in the frequent user “prox card” program accounts remain unchanged. There are no fees or charges for maintaining the accounts. No accounts are closed due to inactivity. Anyone with prox card questions can contact IBA operations at 906-635-5255, ext. 0, or 705-942-4345, ext. 0.

More information, including all vehicle toll rates and details of the prox card program, can be found on the IBA website at www.Michigan.gov/IBA and at www.saultbridge.com. Follow the IBA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/saultbridge.

The operation and maintenance of the International Bridge is totally self-funded, primarily through bridge tolls. It is not subsidized by any state, provincial, or federal government entity.