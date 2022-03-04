MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After over a month of anticipation, the 2022 World Champion Cheese has been named- and no, it didn’t come from Wisconsin.

On Thursday, officials from the World Championship Cheese Contest recognized cheese producer, Gourmino AG, from Langnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland, as the winner of the 2022 World’s Championship Cheese Contest.

Gourmino AG won the prestigious competition back in 2020 and 2008, making this the company’s third win.

Place Cheese Name Maker Company Location 1st Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus Gourmino AG Langnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland

2nd Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig Hans Näf Käserei Niederbüren AG Niederbüren, Switzerland 3rd Erzherzog Johann Pichler Othmar and Team Obersteirische Molkerei eGen Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria

Despite the Badger State not placing as a top-three finalist, Wisconsin still proved to be a dominating force in the competition receiving 45 Best in Class titles. A full list of these winners can be found below.

Furthermore, out of all 2,978 entries, seven local cheese producers made it into the Top 20 World’s Best Cheeses list. Area producers included:

Land O Lakes, Inc. from Kiel

Klondike Cheese Co. from Monroe

BelGioioso Cheese Inc. from Denmark

Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. from Shullsburg

Arla Foods from Kaukauna

Emmi Roth from Monroe

Hidden Springs Creamery from Westby

The highly prestigious three-day contest was hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and welcomed cheese and dairy producers from around the globe to compete for the title of “2022 World Champion Cheese.”

A total of 29 nations were represented in the competition with the United States leading the pack with an impressive 94 Best in Class finishes.

For more information, including complete results for all entry classes, visit WorldChampionCheese.org.