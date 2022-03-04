MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After over a month of anticipation, the 2022 World Champion Cheese has been named- and no, it didn’t come from Wisconsin.
On Thursday, officials from the World Championship Cheese Contest recognized cheese producer, Gourmino AG, from Langnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland, as the winner of the 2022 World’s Championship Cheese Contest.
Gourmino AG won the prestigious competition back in 2020 and 2008, making this the company’s third win.
|Place
|Cheese Name
|Maker
|Company
|Location
|1st
|Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP
|Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus
|Gourmino AG
|Langnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland
|2nd
|Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig
|Hans Näf
|Käserei Niederbüren AG
|Niederbüren, Switzerland
|3rd
|Erzherzog Johann
|Pichler Othmar and Team
|Obersteirische Molkerei eGen
|Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria
Despite the Badger State not placing as a top-three finalist, Wisconsin still proved to be a dominating force in the competition receiving 45 Best in Class titles. A full list of these winners can be found below.
Furthermore, out of all 2,978 entries, seven local cheese producers made it into the Top 20 World’s Best Cheeses list. Area producers included:
- Land O Lakes, Inc. from Kiel
- Klondike Cheese Co. from Monroe
- BelGioioso Cheese Inc. from Denmark
- Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. from Shullsburg
- Arla Foods from Kaukauna
- Emmi Roth from Monroe
- Hidden Springs Creamery from Westby
The highly prestigious three-day contest was hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and welcomed cheese and dairy producers from around the globe to compete for the title of “2022 World Champion Cheese.”
A total of 29 nations were represented in the competition with the United States leading the pack with an impressive 94 Best in Class finishes.
For more information, including complete results for all entry classes, visit WorldChampionCheese.org.