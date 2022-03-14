HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Six people were forced from their home and two were treated for minor injuries following a weekend explosion and fire in Houghton.

According to a release from the City of Houghton Police Department, just before 1:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to a building at 908 College Avenue.

Six people were evacuated.

Fire crews could be seen through the College Avenue web camera at Michigan Tech.

Video Courtesy: Michigan Technological University

Semco Energy responded to the scene of the fire. Neighboring homes were evacuated for safety as gas lines were shut off.

Pigs-N-Heat were on scene to assist with emergency needs. The Hancock Salvation Army and The American Red Cross are also assisting those affected by Fire.

The Hancock Salvation Army is accepting donations. They have not shared sizes of clothing. We have contacted them to learn more about how you can help.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation. No additional injuries were reported.