(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.

When Mattson was arrested, about 50 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine and $3,000 in cash were seized. She is reportedly being held in the Ashland County Jail.

Possession with intent to distribute and delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine are the charges that are being referred to the Ashland County District Attorney’s Office.

There was no information on how many northern Wisconsin communities Mattson was involved in. Local 5 will continue to update this story.