InvestUP creates resources website for small Upper Peninsula businesses

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – InvestUP has created a website called, Update906, which provides resources, information, and support for small businesses in the Upper Peninsula.

The economic development community across the U.P. came together to create something that could help small business owners, major employers, and entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Update906 is intended to be a “trusted and dedicated resource with the most up-to-date and relevant information available.”

“The Upper Peninsula is really driven by small business, and so we’re trying to tailor it toward their needs,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP. “And then secondly. it’s really trying to be really focused on what those needs look like and not overwhelm small business owners. They have enough challenges than before right now. So if we can streamline it and be a clearinghouse of really helpful information.”

Businesses are invited to visit, share, and link to www.update906.com. The website features the definition of critical infrastructure industries/workers, small business relief programs, COVID-19 business impact surveys, and key web links. In addition, there is a comprehensive list of contacts or local economic development organizations along with regional, state, and federal representatives dedicated to supporting the Upper Peninsula.

