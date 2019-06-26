Iron County woman brandishes gun, makes threats

The following press release was shared with Local 3 News by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office on June 6, 2019.

IRON COUNTY — On June 7, 2019 at approximately 5:50 p.m., Iron County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a female brandishing a long gun, making threats to neighbors within the Village of Alpha.

An immediate search of the area was conducted, Officers recovered the suspected long gun and following initial interviews, it was determined that the female fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.

No injuries were reported.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police and the Michigan DNR Law Division.