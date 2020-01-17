Closings
Iron Mountain DDA launches new Business Idea Contest, winner receives free year of rent for new business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority says that the vacancy rate of the district’s commercial spaces is about 10-percent.

“I think there is just a push happening,” said Amber Pipp, Program Director, Iron Mountain DDA. “There is a change and I think downtowns are just coming back. I mean we see it happening all of the time with businesses that are actually seeking to come downtown. So kind of going back to how things used to be, it’s really fun to see.”

In an effort to continue that growth, the DDA has put together the Business Idea Contest.

“It’s an opportunity for entrepreneurs to submit a business idea and they have an opportunity to win a rent-free space for up to a year,” said Pipp.

Pipp says that the contest is open to any serious entrepreneur.

“We have a simple application on our website,” said Pipp. “Just asking a few questions. There is not a business plan required although if a business owner/entrepreneur has a business plan, we would take a look at it. But we just want to keep it simple and just hear what the ideas are.”

People have until February 24th to get their applications in. To apply, click here.

