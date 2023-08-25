IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Skating Club has been around for years. Thanks to the work of some young skaters they are officially recognized as a team through the state and the school district. We talked with two of the senior skaters about their upcoming season.

Hailey Greenleaf and Madde Hemgren are seniors on the co-op team. Greenleaf goes to Iron Mountain and Hemgren to Kingsford. Both have been taking to the ice with the skating club since they were roughly five years old. Thanks in part to their hard work, their sport leveled up in 2022.

“Last year we went through all the paperwork and got approved by the governing body for high school skating and then we got approval from the school board which is iron mountain and we’ve had two successful competitions,” said Hailey Greenleaf.

“It was great. We could finally say we are a team. We are an organized sport, we are legit. It was really nice to be able to say that and to be able to feel that we were a part of something. It was awesome,” said Madde Hemgren.

Being competitive costs money and these skaters aren’t afraid to put in the work for the sport they love.

“For all these competitions we have to bring in judges. We don’t just have a 3-judge panel in the U.P. We’ve had judges come from California and New York. We have to pay to bring these judges here. So, all our fundraising will go towards competition fees, ice fees, dresses,” added Greenleaf.

“We were asked to come and fundraise at Lambeau Field during one of the preseason games against the Patriots. I’m not a crazy football fan, but I know we were playing the Patriots. We manned one of the food court type areas. They just threw us into it. Here’s where everything is, here’s what you do. We cooked everything, we sold it all, cleaned up and whatever else. Then we take a portion of the profits home,” said Hemgren.

The team will be back at Lambeau at the start of 2024 to man the grills when the Packers host the Bears on January 7th.

These skaters know their success wouldn’t be possible without good role models.

“When I started skating, I was like oh, this is just something we do. I was put in one of those intro classes after a flyer was sent home from school. My brother was doing it too.

One day my coach went into the center of the ice. She was probably my age at the time. She did a spin, and when she came off the ice I said to my parents, I want to do that. So here we are, all these years later and she’s still my coach. And I hope little girls look up to me like that too,” said Greenleaf.

“I look up to my coaches like crazy.” Hemgren continued, “Now we coach little one’s all the time. We know that’s how we started and we hope we can spread that.

Last year they had about ten skaters on the team. There were a few losses due to graduation, but Greenleaf said there are some underclassmen joining the team. Their first competition is set for the first week of December in Escanaba.

Coming up on Wednesday, august 30th, you can show the Iron Mountain Skating Club High School Figure Skating Team is having a fundraiser at the Culver’s in Iron Mountain. If you eat there from 4 to 8 p.m. Central on Wednesday, ten percent of all sales plus any tips collected will go to support the team.