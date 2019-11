IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) An Iron Mountain man has been arrested on several charges related to drugs.

The Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway, Dickinson Drug Enforcement Team took 31-year-old Richard Lafave into custody.

He faces two counts of delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, two counts of delivering a controlled substance in a school zone, one count of maintaining a drug house, and a second notice of being a habitual offender.