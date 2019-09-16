Iron Mountain Police arrest man for disturbance during Mass

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A 67-year-old man is being held in Dickinson County while Prosecutor Lisa Richards reviews any possible charges against him after an incident on Sunday in Iron Mountain. Police were sent to Immaculate Conception Church on East Blaine Street around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when someone called 911. The caller told police she believed there was an “active shooter” in the church.

The caller says she saw the man acting strangely during service and being disruptive. The woman says the man was reaching into a backpack as she ran from the church. She believed the man was about to begin shooting inside the church.

It took officers only a few minutes to respond and take the man away. He was found in a courtyard area outside of the church. The 67-year-old is undergoing court ordered mental evaluations. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Immaculate Conception church released a statement to WJMN on Monday, reminding the public no one was hurt on Sunday.