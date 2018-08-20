Iron Mountain Road and Trail Half Marathon celebrates seventh year, Sept. 15

Follow @WJMN_Local3

IRON MOUNTAIN– The Iron Mountain Road and Trail Half Marathon, presented by First National Bank & Trust and The Mariucci Family Foundation, is celebrating its seventh year on September 15, 2018. Starting at 8:00 a.m., race events consist of a half marathon, half marathon 3-person relay, half marathon corporate challenge and a new and improved Moochathon 5K fun run/walk (formerly the 2 mile Minithon).

The Half Marathon route starts and finishes in downtown Iron Mountain and includes historic neighborhoods, travels alongside beautiful Lake Antoine, and a stretch of wilderness trail through Fumee Lake Natural area.

Proceeds from the Iron Mountain Road and Trail Half Marathon (IMRT) support the Dickinson County Cancer Unit Loan Closet (DCCULC), a non-profit organization operating to assist both cancer and non-cancer patients by loaning medical equipment at no cost, as well as the recently established Iron Mountain Road & Trail college scholarship fund.

The IMRT made its 6th annual donation to the DCCULC on December 18, 2017. The 2017 event raised $18,000 for the DCCULC, bringing the six year total to $71,500. In addition to the donation to DCCULC, two $1,000 college scholarships were awarded to high school students graduating in 2018. With the rising costs of secondary education causing many graduating students excessive debt, the IMR&T felt it was critical to establish the IMR&T scholarship fund.

Registration forms are available at all branches of First National Bank & Trust, or you may register online by clicking here.