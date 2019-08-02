Iron Mountain VA hosting Mental Health Summit

IRON MOUNTAIN – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain is seeking community mental health agencies, local human services agencies, hospitals, Veterans and their families, and any other interested organizations or individuals to participate in its seventh annual Mental Health Summit on Tuesday, August 20.

The summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CDT) at Bay College West Campus located at 2801 North US Highway 2 in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to bring together these key stakeholders in the community, including Veterans and their families, with the goal of enhancing the mental health and wellbeing of Veterans and their families.

“We are continuing our mission to put Veterans and their families first as we build new relationships and strengthen existing partnerships in our community,” said Amy Fowler, this year’s summit coordinator.

Topics at this year’s Mental Health Summit include suicide prevention, intimate partner violence, aging and mental health, quality of life, innovative treatment options and chronic pain.

“We need to work with our community partners, Veteran groups, and those Veterans we serve to effectively care for our rural Veterans’ mental health needs,” said Jim Rice, Medical Center Director.

“This is particularly true in tackling VA’s number one clinical priority, suicide prevention,” added Rice.

For more information or to register for the Mental Health Summit please contact Amy Fowler at Amy.Fowler1@va.gov or (906) 774-3300 extension, 32541.