IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will host an informational townhall regarding the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

The townhall will be held on Thursday, December 15 beginning at 5 p.m. CST at the Bay de Noc Community College West Campus in Iron Mountain.

The event will also be lived streamed on the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center Facebook page.

The Iron Mountain VA says the legislation could benefit thousands of Veterans, as well as their families and their survivors in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Event organizers say the goal of the townhall is to help Veterans understand how the PACT Act will possibly expand their health care and benefits as well as how to access those options.

The event is part of a national PACT Act Week of Action, and will feature a 30-minute speaking program, including information from Iron Mountain VA Enrollment and Eligibility, the Dickinson County Veteran Service Officer and the Veterans Benefits Administration. Executive Leadership from the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center will be present and able to answer questions following the presentation.

Additionally, the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center will host two events on Saturday, December 17 and Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist Veterans, their families and their survivors with healthcare eligibility and enrollment, offer toxic exposure screenings and explain the benefits claims process. These events will be held in the primary care waiting room at the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center.

You can learn more about the PACT Act by contacting the VA at 1-800-MyVA411 or visiting online at www.va.gov/PACT. For any questions, you can contact Robert Wollenberg, Public Affairs Officer at (800) 215-8262 ext. 32018 or Tim Ellison, Veteran Experience Officer at (800) 215-8262 ext. 32593.