NEGAUNEE — On Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12 – 4 PM, Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum will be holding an Iron Ore Heritage Celebration. This will be a one-day event to celebrate the people and the rich history of the Marquette Iron Range, and to commemorate:

The 175th anniversary of the discovery of iron ore in Negaunee, Michigan on September 19, 1844

The 100th anniversary of the concrete construction of the iconic A & B obelisk shaft houses at the Cliffs Shaft Mine in December 1919

The 40-year Anniversary of the closing of the Mather B Mine in Negaunee

Joining Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum’s own blacksmith, David Arbelius, will be George Potvin of Ten Mile Creek Forge and Gordon Gearhart. There will also be various local crafters, artisans, jewelry-makers and others displaying their works. Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is excited to partner with and feature local favorites such as Cognition Brewery for craft beer, Lawry’s Pasties, Yooper Goddess, Venice Pub & Pizzeria, Smokehouse Glenn’s, and more. Musical entertainment will be provided by Toni Saari and a bounce house will be available for the kids to enjoy.

There are still a few openings available for vendors. If you’re interested in a vendor opportunity, please call Mike Ilmonen at (906) 360-0825 (please leave a message if your call is not answered).

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is located at 501 W Euclid Street in Ishpeming. The community has been a big part of Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum’s fabric over the years. The museum is a non-profit operated primarily by committed volunteers, and they would like to thank the community and volunteers for their support.