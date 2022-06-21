WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – As the 4th of July looms near, Americans are gearing up to show their patriotism. But where do the most patriotic people live? Which state ranks the highest? Is it Wisconsin?

According to a release from WalletHub, patriotism may be a little lower this year due to some concerning statistics.

Financial writers found there was a 44 percent increase in hate crimes in a few major cities last year, right next to a high jump in the homicide rate.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic and these statistics weighing Americans down, WalletHub said that showing love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself.

Data determining the most red, white, and blue states

To be able to compare states in the U.S., WalletHub said it had to dig deep and look at 13 key indicators of patriotism.

Staff said they looked at data sets that ranged from a state’s military enlistees and veterans to the number of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Writers said each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. If there was a score of 100, that represented the highest level of patriotism.

The overall score was calculated by the weighted average across all metrics.

What was found?

The top-ranking state that was most patriotic had a total score of 65.57, with a number one in military engagement and 12 in civil engagement. Which state was that? Alaska.

Where is Wisconsin? It ranked on WalletHub’s scale as #34 at a 37.43 total score, with military engagement at 42 and civil engagement at 21.

It landed right below Illinois at #32 and was a ways away from Iowa at #10. Wisconsin did beat the state of Michigan, which ended up with a rank of #37. The state did, however, have a higher score in military and civil engagement – coming to 46 and 25.

The state that ranked the lowest on the scale was Arkansas, coming to number #50 with a total score of 28.62 and military and civil engagement scores at 29 and 50.

To view everything WalletHub was able to find, click here.