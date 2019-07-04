Ishpeming 4th of July community picnic

ISHPEMING — 4th of July festivities in Ishpeming included the annual community picnic at Al Quaal Recreation Area.

There was plenty of food and live music – including the Carp River Barn Band and the Flat Broke Blues Band – along with all sorts of activities for children.

Jim Mager, Community Picnic Volunteer Organizer said, “It’s coming along now. There’s different people coming along. People have come and gone from the committee and stuff and there’s some good changes coming in the near future and stuff, so just hang in there and you gotta be positive. If you’d like to help we need all the volunteers we can get. If you wanna come and volunteer for the fourth of July committee, call myself or come down and just come get involved.”

It was billed as a small-town celebration but, it is continuing to build into something bigger this evening and will include Fireworks at dusk.