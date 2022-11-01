ISHPEMING AND NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee are once again partnering with the UP Regional Blood Center to hold the second annual Fight to Fill the Blood Bank.

The communities will square off in the friendly competition by asking residents to make a donation at one of two separate blood drives in November. The winner will receive an honorary blood drive trophy.

The Negaunee blood drive will be held on Wednesday, November 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Negaunee High School located at 500 W Arch Street.

The Ishpeming blood drive will take place on Tuesday, November 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Ishpeming High School 319 E Division Street.

Negaunee came away victorious in the inaugural competition in 2021, collecting 53 pints to Ishpeming’s 24. This year the two cities are aiming to collect over 100 pints.

“John F. Kennedy said ‘Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try’. Our cities started this Blood Fight to try something new, to try and raise awareness, and try to get residents involved in a spirited competition for the betterment of our communities,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini. “Together – Ishpeming, Negaunee and our Regional Blood Center are generating the gift of life through community engagement. What a great TEAM ACCOMPLISHMENT!”

“Negaunee is looking forward to this year’s battle for blood, this is a great cause that will help many individuals in the Upper Peninsula!” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

The Fight to Fill the Blood Bank was created to raise awareness of the Upper Peninsula’s blood supply and increase blood donations. The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for all blood types.

You can stay up to date with the UP Regional Blood Center on their website or Facebook page.