Ishpeming celebrates 30th annual Labor Day Parade

Ishpeming, Mich., (WJMN) — People filled the streets of Ishpeming for the 30th Annual Labor Day Parade Festival.

” It’s super important to celebrate Labor Day because we want to make sure that the contributions of the Union movement are acknowledged and also we can steal our resolve for stuff we have to organize going forward in the future, ” says Alex Gustafson, Regional Labor Federation Coordinator.

The event was hosted by the Marquette Alger Community Labor Council and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation.

The parade consisted of floats, politicians and union members who believe in strong unions across America.

Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association says, ” Labor Day is all about what it means to have a collective voice and have sisters and brothers working with you on a common goal to ensure that what’s’ right for workers is what’s right for the country. “

Every year there is a different theme and this year is ‘If you want power join a union.’

” The theme goes back to what I was talking about, the idea that when workers come together they’re much more powerful than when they stand apart, ” continues Gustafson.

Following the parade, a picnic was held at Lake Bancroft Park with food, music, children’s activities and more.

Gustafson says, ” I want people to know that it’s more than a celebration for the end of summer. There’s a history behind Labor Day that goes back to the founding organized labor in this country. I want people to remember that Labor Day is about unions and organized labor and not just about a picnic and a day off. “