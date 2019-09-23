Ishpeming church sets up donation drop-boxes for Project: Keep Kids Warm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)- Wesley United Methodist Church volunteers have started putting together the drop-boxes for this year’s Project: Keep Kids Warm.
The church sponsors the drive every year. The clothing drive provides slightly used or new winter clothing for needy families. Winter clothing items for ages infant-teen include boots, coats, hats, earmuffs, winter headbands, mittens/gloves, scarves, etc. The most requested item for donation is snow pants of all sizes.
Instead of collection bags that were used in previous years, collection drop-boxes will be set up at many different churches, schools, and businesses in Ishpeming and Negaunee.
We spoke to the Project Coordinator, Richard Derby, on why this project is so important for the community.
“There are families out there that are in need, and when something has happened to the furnace or the car or perhaps there’s been a layoff or something. Winter clothing is expensive, and that doesn’t always make the budget. And around here where there is winter, we want to ensure that every child has what they need to be outside,” said Derby.
The drive will run from September 23 to October 9. The clothing will be distributed to the public on Saturday, October 12th at the Ishpeming Armory between 9 a.m. and noon. Any families in need are welcome, as all items are free. The drop locations are below.
ISHPEMING DROP LOCATIONS:
Ishpeming High School
Ishpeming Middle School
Birchview Elementary School
Westwood High School
Aspen Ridge Middle School
Aspen Ridge Elementary School
Anytime Fitness
Auto Value
UP Health Systems: Bell Hospital (Behind Registration Desk)
Morrison’s Drug Store
Jim’s Jubilee Foods (US 41)
Ishpeming Post Office
Jim’s Jubilee Foods (Downtown)
Crossfit 906
Women of Steel – Tilden
Tilden Mine
First Bank
Flagstar Bank
TruNorth Credit Union
MBank
MBank Branch (W. Ishpeming)
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bethany Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church
St. Joseph’s Church
St. John’s Church
Wesley United Methodist Church
NEGAUNEE DROP LOCATIONS:
Negaunee High School
Negaunee Middle School
Lakeview Elementary School
Palomaki Family Chiropractic
Super One Foods
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Range Bank
Honor Credit Union
Embers Credit Union
Negaunee Post Office
Empire Mine (Palmer)