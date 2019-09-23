Ishpeming church sets up donation drop-boxes for Project: Keep Kids Warm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)- Wesley United Methodist Church volunteers have started putting together the drop-boxes for this year’s Project: Keep Kids Warm.

The church sponsors the drive every year. The clothing drive provides slightly used or new winter clothing for needy families. Winter clothing items for ages infant-teen include boots, coats, hats, earmuffs, winter headbands, mittens/gloves, scarves, etc. The most requested item for donation is snow pants of all sizes.

Instead of collection bags that were used in previous years, collection drop-boxes will be set up at many different churches, schools, and businesses in Ishpeming and Negaunee.

We spoke to the Project Coordinator, Richard Derby, on why this project is so important for the community.

“There are families out there that are in need, and when something has happened to the furnace or the car or perhaps there’s been a layoff or something. Winter clothing is expensive, and that doesn’t always make the budget. And around here where there is winter, we want to ensure that every child has what they need to be outside,” said Derby.

The drive will run from September 23 to October 9. The clothing will be distributed to the public on Saturday, October 12th at the Ishpeming Armory between 9 a.m. and noon. Any families in need are welcome, as all items are free. The drop locations are below.

