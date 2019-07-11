Ishpeming City Manager candidate set for an in-person interview

ISHPEMING — The City of Ishpeming is on the search for a new City Manager.

The City Council met earlier to discuss the progress of looking for a new City Manager. Former City Manager Mark Slown retired in March.

Since then, they have met with a handful of candidates, but only one stuck out enough to be summoned for an in-person interview.

Mayor Karl Lehmann, City of Ishpeming said, “We’re inviting Fred Ventresco from out east. He seemed like a solid candidate. He checked all the boxes, had all of the experience, good education, so we’re excited to have him come in to get to know him and to find out a little bit more about his experience and so on.”

This is not a final decision on Ventresco becoming the new City Manager, but an opportunity for him to come visit the City of Ishpeming.

The Interim City Manager, James Lampman, will step down once a new manager is appointed.