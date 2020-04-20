Ishpeming police search for spray painting vandals

News
Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming Police Department is searching for two people suspected in a string of graffiti incidents that happened around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, several businesses on Main St. in Ishpeming were painted with symbols and obscene language. This includes the painting of the “Old Ish” statue. The face and mid-section of the statue were spray painted red.

Police released the following videos and pictures of the suspects and damage.

If you have any information, please call the Ishpeming Police Department at 486-4416. Police are asking anyone with cameras attached to their businesses to share the video from 5:00-6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"