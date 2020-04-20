Ishpeming police search for spray painting vandals

ISHPEMING, Mich (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming Police Department is searching for two people suspected in a string of graffiti incidents that happened around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, several businesses on Main St. in Ishpeming were painted with symbols and obscene language. This includes the painting of the “Old Ish” statue. The face and mid-section of the statue were spray painted red.

Police released the following videos and pictures of the suspects and damage.

If you have any information, please call the Ishpeming Police Department at 486-4416. Police are asking anyone with cameras attached to their businesses to share the video from 5:00-6:00 a.m. Saturday.