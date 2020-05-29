Ishpeming Public Schools teacher and coach appointed to Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday appointments to the Michigan Board of Acupuncture, Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity, Michigan Wheat Promotion Committee, and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports.

One of the people chosen is from the U.P. Ryan Reichel will serve on he Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports.

Reichel of Negaunee, is a physical education, computers, and health teacher for Ishpeming Public Schools and the girl’s varsity basketball coach. He holds a Master of Education in Physical Education from the University of Arkansas and two bachelor’s degrees from Northern Michigan University where he played on the men’s basketball team. Mr. Reichel is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. He succeeds Andy Younger whose term expired April 30, 2020.

The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports was established in 1992 to improve the health of, and increase physical activity among, Michigan residents.