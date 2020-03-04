Ishpeming Rotary Club grants $10,000 to Historic Vista Theater

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Historic Vista Theater was awarded $10,000 from the Rotary Club of Ishpeming over the weekend.

The donation was a mixture of local club funds and a district matching grant.

The club chose the Vista Theater to “help renovate the seating area of this historical landmark and feel this can have a positive impact and make a major difference for the community.” The project will include new, modernized seating, new flooring, and carpeting.

The Rotary Club of Ishpeming will also be assisting the installation of the new seating in the auditorium.

“This is a beautiful building with so much history. This will be a great arts and cultural center within the west end of Marquette County which will provide a nice venue for community entertainment for all individuals to participate. This is only possible because of our club’s supporters,” commented Lance Peterson, current club President.

Renovations will begin after the Vista’s spring musical.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Knocking out cancer in late stages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knocking out cancer in late stages"

U.P. native fighting fire with fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. native fighting fire with fire"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020"

Precious Metals 3-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-3-2020"

Stocks 33-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 33-3-2020"

Other Ore Dock Brewing Company Events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other Ore Dock Brewing Company Events"