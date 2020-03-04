Ishpeming Rotary Club grants $10,000 to Historic Vista Theater

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Historic Vista Theater was awarded $10,000 from the Rotary Club of Ishpeming over the weekend.

The donation was a mixture of local club funds and a district matching grant.

The club chose the Vista Theater to “help renovate the seating area of this historical landmark and feel this can have a positive impact and make a major difference for the community.” The project will include new, modernized seating, new flooring, and carpeting.

The Rotary Club of Ishpeming will also be assisting the installation of the new seating in the auditorium.

“This is a beautiful building with so much history. This will be a great arts and cultural center within the west end of Marquette County which will provide a nice venue for community entertainment for all individuals to participate. This is only possible because of our club’s supporters,” commented Lance Peterson, current club President.

Renovations will begin after the Vista’s spring musical.