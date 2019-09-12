Ishpeming Senior Center deemed unsafe, set to close

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN)– The Ishpeming City Council voted earlier this week to close their senior center down after an inspection deemed then building unsafe.

Marquette County Building official Paul Knox, says he was the was the one who inspected the building. He sent a letter to the city recommending that it should be closed.

Elyse Bertucci, the Ishpeming Senior Center Director told Local 3 News that the Ishpeming Area Commission on the Aging has not met yet to discuss what the plan is on moving forward and should have more answers next week.

Local 3 News also reached out to U.S. Senator Gary Peters office. Peters visited the senior center last month and discussed funding for senior citizens.