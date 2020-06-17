Ishpeming streets close for business re-openings

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Ishpeming is starting to consider what summer activities during COVID-19 may look like.

According to Craig Cugini, Ishpeming City Manager, the city is trying to figure out how to help businesses operate safely for the summer and is supportive of businesses and organizations as they get ready for summer events and activities. Cugini says that the city council approved outdoor seating for two businesses and one special event so far but will be considering more ways to help businesses open and operate safely.

Businesses interested in serving alcohol outdoors also had to file for 2020 Limited Permanent Outdoor Service License with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The license will allow businesses to serve alcohol in approved outdoor seating areas until October 31. Cognition Brewery is set to open at 3:00 PM Wednesday 17 with their new outdoor seating arrangement.

According to owner Jay Clancey, Cognition’s approvals from the city and the state both came Tuesday, June 16 just in time for their opening on the 17. This is the first year the brewery has a tent over their seating and Craig Cugini stopped by to check the anchors put in place to secure it on Tuesday afternoon. The business also received an email from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission approving their license through October around 3:00 PM that day.

In past years, Cognition Brewery has received temporary outdoor liquor licenses and set up outdoor seating for special events and July 4. This year they will have outdoor seating for the entire summer. Cognition will be open from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Wednesday – Thursday outdoors for the summer. They will have sanitation stations and also purchased new tables that will be easy to sanitize between guests. Clancey says that they hope to be the safest place to enjoy a craft beer on the west end.

The Rainbow Bar is also approved for outdoor seating next to their building. The Ishpeming Community Events Commission will meet Monday, June 22 at 5:00 PM to discuss launching their summer concert series.

Information on the 2020 Limited Permanent Outdoor Service Permission Application can be found here.