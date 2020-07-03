Ishpeming summer activities ramp up with sidewalk sale, town-wide rummage sale and concert series

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Now that summer is here, many people will be enjoying the outdoors and Ishpeming has outside events to go along with it.

The Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale in downtown Ishpeming is Friday, July 3 from 12-6pm. A one block area from Division Street to Pearl Street on Main Street will be closed from 12-6pm for downtown business to sell outside on the street. Other business will be participating in the downtown area.



The Greater Ishpeming0Negaunee Are Chamber of Commerce strongly recommends that everyone attending follow COVID-19 prevention measures including social distancing and wearing masks covering the nose and mouth when appropriate. If you are feeling ill please stay home.

Bob Hendrickson with the GINCC spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on that event and well as some other events going on this summer.

The GINCC Town-wide Rummage Sale will be held the weekend of July 17-19. Registration is open and can either be done in person at the GINCC office located in the Jubilee parking lot on US 41/M-28 or online. Cost is $10 to list in the directory.

Hendrickson also mentioned their summer concert series with is every Thursday this summer in Downtown Ishpeming.

For more information on what’s going on at the GINCC, click here.