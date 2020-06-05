Ishpeming’s 2020 Italian Fest canceled

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) announced Friday morning that after careful consideration, the annual Italian Fest has been canceled this year.

The event was supposed to take place on July 25.

In a statement made by the GINCC, “The safety and well-being of the public and our members are of paramount importance, and this led us to the decision to cancel. We are hopeful that the health crisis will subside and our celebration will resume in 2021.”

If you have any questions, please contact Jim Bertucci at jimbertucci10@gmail.com or call (906) 362-4919.