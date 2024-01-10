ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — After three years, the City of Ishpeming now has its own public television channel on-air. It is available for Charter customers on Channel 189.

A Wednesday release from the city said the primary goal of the channel is to be a creative way of keeping residents better-informed in city hall and around the community.

The city has said examples of what will be broadcast include:

City Council meetings

Inclement weather alerts

Public school updates

Voter information

Upcoming community events

Residential information (such as the street cleaning schedule and garbage pickup)

City-wide updates and emergencies

City manager Craig Cugini told Local 3 the public access channel used to run with old technology, and when the city upgraded its system to stay connected to the community during the pandemic, its new setup was too advanced for what Charter could handle. “We lost Channel 189 because we were ahead of the channel’s capability… Now we are the first PEG channel in the state through Spectrum HD.”

The last three years have been spent troubleshooting errors with national I.T. representatives across the country. While he says that process has been a headache, Cugini is thankful for the local experts who have helped along the way.

Now, Cugini says Channel 189 will be a great tool as the city is set to begin $36 million-worth of infrastructure improvements throughout the city.

“We’re going to go full force here in the spring… We’re doing $36 million of underground infrastructure in the next 2 to 3 years. We’re doing a $6.5 million roundabout at the highway, and we’re still looking for more.”

Along with Channel 189 you can keep up with the city on Facebook and Youtube, and find even more on the City of Ishpeming website.