ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN)- The 7th annual IshpeTurkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving Day.

The 5K run or walk starts at 9 AM by the Ishpeming High School Gymnasium.

Proceeds from the event benefit Hematite Power Packs, which help feed students in the school district.

Tyler Gauthier and Matthew Bloch from Gauthier Insurance spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the IshpeTurkey Trot, Hematite Power Packs and the Go Get Outside program.

