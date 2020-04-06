Isle Royale National Park to delay park opening

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Isle Royale National Park, in response to guidance from the state of Michigan and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, is announcing a delay in the opening date of the park to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The opening date of the park will be changed from April 16 to June 15, 2020. During this delayed opening, Isle Royale and its surrounding islands are closed to all visitors. All visitor facilities, including visitor centers, campgrounds, and docks, will be closed to visitors until June 15 with no services until the opening date. Lake Superior waters remain open.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Isle Royale is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, the Houghton Visitor Center will open on May 18, 2020, to provide visitor services and trip planning. A further delay in opening both the Houghton Visitor Center and the Park could still be possible depending on COVID-19 developments. Updates on Isle Royale National Park opening will be posted on www.nps.gov/isro/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Visitors who have paid for Ranger III ferry reservations during the affected closure dates will receive a full refund. Visitors who have paid entrance fees in advanced through www.pay.gov or the Houghton Visitor Center will receive a full refund upon request. All refunds will be processed when staff return to Isle Royale’s Houghton Headquarters pending removal of Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order 2020-21.

For more information or to cancel or adjust Ranger III reservations, call 906-482-0984 or email isro_parkinfo@nps.gov. Please contact the Voyageur II, Sea Hunter, Isle Royale Queen IV, Isle Royale Seaplanes, and Rock Harbor Lodge directly for information on schedules and reservations.



We encourage all visitors, particularly the most vulnerable, including the elderly and people with underlying conditions, to follow CDC guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include following routine precautions like washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, please stay home if you feel sick.Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

